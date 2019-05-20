Fancy Watch And European Holiday On The Cards For Gold Coast Lotto Winner

A Surfers Paradise man is in disbelief this morning, after finding out he has won $200,000 in Friday's Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.

The anonymous winner told Golden Casket officials he was thinking of using the cash to buy a fancy watch, and maybe a holiday to Europe!

The man couldn't believe it when he heard the news.



“Is this for real?” he asked when told the good new.

“I don’t know what to say! I will definitely be celebrating all week!



The Gold Coast resident bought his winning entry online at thelott.com.

