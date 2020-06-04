Fans Could Be Watching Footy At The MCG And Marvel Stadium As Soon As Next Month

As reported by the Triple M Newsroom this morning, fans could be watching live footy at the MCG and Marvel Stadium as soon as next month.

There is a catch that it looks like just 50 fans will be there though:

The AFL and Clubs are still working through what that means and how to decide which fans are the lucky ones that attend.

