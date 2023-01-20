Fans Slam Aus Open Schedule After Early Morning Epic

Australian Open boss Craig Tiley has defended the tournament scheduling, after a match finished at 4am on Friday morning.

Aussie hopeful Thanasi Kokkinakis bowed out of his home slam, defeated by Andy Murray on Margaret Court Arena after 5 hours and 45 minutes on-court.

The wild ending has been met with criticism from fans, who believe the Grand Slam needs to adjust its rules. Murray eventually defeated the Adelaide local in five sets.

"Why are we playing at 3am?" Murray said during the fourth set.

"It's a joke. It is a joke and you know it as well. It's disrespectful to you, it's disrespectful to the ball children, it's disrespectful to the players [that] we're not allowed to go to the toilet. Ridiculous."

Post-match, Murray was quick to thanks for grinding it out, but admitted it's difficult to play in the circumstances.

The tournament director said there's "no need to alter the scheduling".

"We always look at it when we do the debrief like we do every year. At this point we’ve got to fit the matches in the 14 days. You don’t have many options," Tiley told Channel Nine on Friday morning.

"It was an epic match and when you schedule a match like that just before 10 in the evening, you’re not expecting it to go close to six hours. When you have 25 sessions, two weeks, hundreds of thousands of people coming through the gate, all the best players – 500 of them – in the world here, you’re going to have those moments.”

