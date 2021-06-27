Fans Turned Away From Optus Stadium Due To COVID Concern

No crowds will be allowed at Optus Stadium this afternoon for the West Coast-Western Bulldogs match, due to a developing COVID concern in Perth, Jay Clark reports.

The news arrived just over two hours before the match schedule, which will still go ahead despite no fans allowed into the venue.

The WA health officials are announcing city-wide restrictions due to the growing situation, after a Perth woman tested positive to the virus on Sunday.

"COVID chaos around the country as we speak..."

