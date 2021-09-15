Far North Leaders Meeting With Premier To Discuss Wage Support

Cairns business leaders are catching up with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to discuss a new wage subsidy for far north workers.

The Queensland Premier turned down an invitation to meet at the tropics, however a key stakeholder has travelled to the state's south to converse over the matter at hand.

At the forefront of the groups concern, businesses who continue to lose highly-skilled and qualified staff due to lack of wage support.

The core committee includes Advance Cairns - a not-for-profit organisation supporting tourism, hospitality - aim to come up with a wage program to reduce the declination of skilled workers.

Cairns MP Michael Healy said financial downturns has become a national issue that needs backing by the state and federal government.

“I know there are a vast range of industries struggling with skills shortages and any form wage subsidy is the responsibility of the Federal Government. It was their responsibility 12 months ago, what’s changed?

“I’m asking they put in a place a targeted and measured wage subsidy, even if it’s short term.”

