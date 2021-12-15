Far North Police Will Use Drones To Ensure Road Safety

Police in Cairns will trial new technology this summer holidays to help catch dangerous motorists.

As part of a Christmas road safety campaign, Far North police will control drones to help enforce the law on our roads.

Police have urged people to be careful over the holiday period, stopping careless motorists ato deter them from speeding.

Queensland Police say lead foots, tailgaters and dangerous drivers are being put on notice 10 days out from Christmas.

Acting inspector Andrew Cowie says curbing the state's death toll is of utmost importance.

"Drone technology gives a very good perspective of the movement of vehicles, whether or not vehicles are crossing double white lines, whether they are too close," Mr Cowie said.

