Far North Queensland COVID Vaccine Update

Here you will find everything you need to know about the Far North’s Covid-19 vaccination rollout, with a comprehensive update of the mass rollout which continues across the nation.

A pop-up mass vaccination hub opened at the Cairns Convention Centre, on September 10, running as a major facility to administer jabs for four full weekends.

High school students in Cairns will be among the first to receive the Moderna vaccine, with a school-based program established.

Parents will received consent letts over the coming days in preparation for the roll out.

Pharmacy Guild of Australia national president Trent Twomey said the first batch of Moderna vaccines would arrive in Cairns next week.

“The first lot are reserved for high schools,” he said.

“Moderna has been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration for use in all Australians aged 12 years and over.”

Far North Queensland Vaccination Figures - Covid-19 vaccination rates by local government area, as of September 13, 2021