Far North Queensland’s aged care system was under the microscope following a damning report released by the industry’s top moderator.

When assessing the performance of aged care centres, the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission (ACQSC) uses eight, pre-defined Aged Care Quality Standards as a metric.

The Standards account for:

Consumer dignity and choice

Ongoing assessment and planning with consumers

Personal care and clinical care

Services and supports for daily living

Organisation’s service environment

Feedback and complaints

Human resources

Organisational governance

Three of Cairns’ aged care facilities were told by the ACQSC to raise the quality of their service in the last six months.

Edge Hill Orchards and Bupa Mount Sheridan were found to be non-compliant with five of the eight regulatory Standards, while Mercy Place Westcourt was found to be non-compliant with six.

The recent ACQSC assessment pointed out a number of flaws across the centres, from severe staff shortages to the continual supply of medication without prescriptions.

Far North Queensland's Aged Care Under Fire

