Farewell Michael Gudinski In State Funeral

It's been a rough few weeks since the news music industry legend Michael Gudinski passed away, age 68.

His loss has hit so hard he will be farewelled in a state funeral, Wednesday 24th March being held at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

Registration for attendance is now open online, with those unable to attend being encouraged to share a tribute online for the day.

Register and leave your tribute here

