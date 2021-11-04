Farm Workers Historic Win Over Guaranteed Minimum Wage

Piece rate arrangements have been overruled ensuring farm workers and fruit pickers are guaranteed a minimum wage as opposed to the quantity they handle when picking or packing.

The landslide ruling delivered by the Fair Work Commission (FWC) on Wednesday, concluded that the "pieceworker provisions” in the existing Horticulture Award are “not fit for purpose.”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

The Australian Workers Union (AWU) submitted the claim in late 2020, demanding that workers, many of whom are temporary migrant visa holders and therefore “vulnerable to exploitation”, be assured the minimum casual pay rate of $25.41 per hour.

Jubilated over the historic win, AWU's national secretary Daniel Walton boasted that the "decision ranks among the great victories of our union’s 135-year history”.

"Fruit pickers in Australia have been routinely and systemically exploited and underpaid,” he said.

“Too many farmers have been able to manipulate the piece rate system to establish pay and conditions far beneath Australian standards.” - Daniel Walton

Supported by the Queensland, Victorian and Western Australian state governments as well as the Australian Council of Social Service, the claim however, was also met with strong opposition from the Australian Fresh Produce Alliance, the Australian Industry Group, the National Farmers Federation, Fruit Growers Tasmania, Lucaston Park Orchards and Payne’s Farm Contracting.

The main contention being piece rates boosted farming productivity.

The Fair Work Commission have now opened submissions around the proposed Horticulture Award draft changes.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.