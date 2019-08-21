Fast Action And Family Fun On This Month At Winton Motor Raceway

If you love fast-paced motorsport action or are just looking for an exciting day out for the whole family, Winton Motor Raceway is where you need to be this month.

The Pedder’s No Bull Winton Sprints Series is a great way to get started in the world of motorsport, contested over five rounds on Saturday, August 24th. It gives drivers the opportunity to test themselves against the clock and the technical Winton Motor Raceway circuit.

Don’t miss the BIG one! The Shannon’s Nationals: August 31 to September 1. Experience all of the Shannon’s Nationals categories and the fantastic TCR Australia, a brand new class in Australia that’s really turning out to be awesome entertainment.

And don’t forget you can test and tune every Friday to make sure your car is absolutely spot on.

For full details on what’s coming up at Winton Motor Raceway check out wintonraceway.com.au

Winton Raceway is the Nation’s Action Track and one of Australia’s few circuits where spectators can see all the on-track activity from any one vantage point!



Winton Motor Raceway offer more than just motorsport; with Circuit Hire, Motokhana Pad/Skid Pan Hire, 1000 seat corporate centre for all size functions, on-site camping, catering services and so much more.



The circuit plays host to some of the country’s biggest and most prestigious automotive and motorsport events, including club days, historic meetings and motorcycle functions, as well as the more traditional sprints and circuit racing competitions. Some of the most notable events held at the venue include the V8 Supercars, Shannons Nationals, Historic Festival of Speed, Performance Car Mania, Australian Superbike Championship, HQ Holden 4 Hour, and the Winton 300, as well as multiple rounds of the Victorian Motor Racing Championship.



The circuit is also an important testing facility for a lot of racing drivers and teams, with all the Victorian V8 Supercar teams utilising Winton as their test track.



As one of the major attractions in the town of Benalla, Winton is important in generating business for the local economy. In addition to this, Winton also provides camping facilities for spectators and competitors, especially during bigger events.



While much of the focus is on the various competitive events held at Winton, the circuit is also used by tyre and automotive manufacturers, who put various cars and tyres through their paces around the circuit to ensure they are safe when driven to the limit.