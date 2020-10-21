Fast And Furious Franchise Will Finally Be Wrapping Up After Two More Films

The Fast and Furious Franchise could finally be coming to an end.

After 20 years and nine movies, Universal have revealed that the franchise will come to an end following two more movies. According to Deadline, Justin Lin will be the man taking the reins on both films.

The final two instalments will cover a larger story over the entirety of the two films, with Vin Diesel once again reprising his role as Dominic Toretto.

Like all of the other movies, the film will feature a heap of intense, outrageous and action-packed car races and no doubt, plenty of shoot-outs.

Also rumoured to be returning to the Fast family is Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Chris Bridges (Ludacris).

At this point, there is no date scheduled for the release of the next film and we don't yet have details regarding the screenwriters and producers but I'm sure as soon as COVID-19 calms down, we will hear more.

The Fast and Furious franchise has been an absolute hit since its release back in 2001 and quickly became the highest grossing franchise of all time, taking over Jurassic Park.

The ninth movie is likely to uphold the mantle, with its eventual release in April of next year.

Watch this space for updates!

