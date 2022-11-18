Fat Boy Slim Set To Hit Perth On 2023 Aussie Tour

Iconic DJ Fat Boy Slim is set to head down under for an Australian tour over April and May of 2023.

The world famous DJ and producer will be taking his ‘Y’all are the music, we’re just the DJ’s’ tour to Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and ending in Perth.

In a statement, the DJ said he is excited to return for his first show since 2020.

“I have been separated from my long-lost family for way too long, Australia I can’t wait to see you again,” he said.

Perth’s show will be taking place at Burswood Park on Sunday May, 7 with presale tickets on sale from November 23 and general sale from November 25.

Fat Boy Slim, real name Normal Cook will be starting in Melbourne at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Friday April 28, then to Brisbane’s Riverstage on Wednesday May and Sydney’s Entertainment Quarter on Friday May 5.

Fat Boy Slim has been responsible for some of the biggest hit of the noughties and early 2000’s including Praise You, Weapon of Choice and Right Here, Right Now.

