Police Investigate Two Fatal Accidents In Lake Macquarie

Police are investigating two fatal accidents in Lake Macquarie.

There's been a deadly smash involving a car and motorbike at Cooranbong at around 1:30pm this afternoon.

Part of Martinsville Rd and Freemans Dr are closed and will remain so for several hours as investigations continue.

We're being asked to avoid the area during the afternoon traffic peak with major delays expected.

The news follows a second deadly crash involving a car and pedestrian at Morisset.

Emergency crews were called to Fishery Point Rd at around 12:30pm following reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

Sadly he died at the scene - while a male driver has been taken to Wyong Hospital for mandatory testing.

Part of Fishery Point Rd and Campview Rd remains off limits to motorists this afternoon - and the delays and diversions are expected to go into the night.