Fatal Crash At Belmont

UPDATE: The Pacific Highway has now reopened in both directions.

EARLIER:

There's been a fatal head-on crash in Belmont North.

Emergency crews were called to the Pacific Highway near Avonlea Street at around 7:30am this morning following reports of a serious accident involving a station wagon and hatchback.

Paramedics have confirmed a 50-year-old woman has been killed, and a woman in her 30s has been rushed to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.

There's several delays and diversions in place while crash investigations continue - so avoid the area if possible.