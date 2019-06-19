Fatal Crash At The Lakes

Major Crash officers are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred about 12.30am this morning,

19 June 2019 in The Lakes.

A white and red coloured Kenworth prime mover with two trailers was travelling east along Great

Eastern Highway when near Carter Road the vehicle left the carriageway and went down an

embankment and struck a large tree, causing the truck and trailers to roll.

The 47-year-old male driver and a 47-year-old male passenger, died at the scene as a result of injuries

received in the crash.

Major Crash investigators would like to speak to anyone who saw the crash, or the Kenworth prime

mover travelling in the area prior to the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at

www.crimestopperswa.com.au.