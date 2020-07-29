FATAL CRASH: Car Hits Tree Burst Into Flames Near Yamba

Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on the state’s Far North Coast.

Just before 2pm on Wednesday, emergency services were called to Iluka Road, just north of Yamba, following reports a vehicle hit a tree and was well alight.

Police have been told the vehicle was travelling west on Iluka Road when it left the road and crashed.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze before police located a body, believed to be that of the driver and sole occupant, in the vehicle.

The body is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District established a crime scene which will be examined by specialist officers.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com.