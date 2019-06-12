Fatal Crash in Dardanup West

A 42 year old man from Australind has died after his car struck a tree on Tuesday June 11.

The man, who was driving a gold Holden Cruze sedan, was travelling north on Moore Road near Busher Road in Dardanup West.

At around 9.20pm the vehicle collided with a kangaroo before striking a tree.

The man passed away at the scene.

Major Crash Investigators are seeking information about the incident. If you have any information, or saw the vehicle before the crash, please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.