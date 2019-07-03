FATAL CRASH: Man Charged With Murder

A man has been charged with two counts of murder after he allegedly used his car to force another vehicle off the Pacific Highway south of Grafton last year, resulting in the deaths of two people.

About 7:45pm on Sunday 9 December 2018, a silver Mitsubishi Lancer was travelling south on the Pacific Highway near Halfway Creek, 20km south of Grafton, when police allege the man used his Commodore to force the Lancer off the roadway; it crashed through a fence, rolled, then caught fire.

Police allege the man then left the scene without contacting emergency services or rendering assistance.

A 42 year old man from Grafton and a 29 year old man from Tucabia died at the scene, while a 39 year old Coffs Harbour woman, who was a passenger in the car, suffered head and spinal injuries. She was subsequently airlifted to Gold Coast Hospital in a critical condition.

Detectives attached to Coffs Clarence Police District established Strike Force Kiowa to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Following extensive inquiries, about 10:15am on Wednesday, detectives arrested a 34 year old man in Victoria Street, Grafton. When the man’s vehicle was searched a loaded firearm was seized.

He was taken to Grafton Police Station where he has now been charged with two counts of murder, one count of recklessly inflict grievous bodily harm, and one count of possess loaded firearm in a public place.

The South Grafton man has been refused bail to face Grafton Local Court on Thursday.