FATAL CRASH: Man Killed In New Year’s Eve Motorcycle Crash

A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Coffs Harbour.

At 9pm, emergency services were called to Coramba Road in Coffs Harbour, following reports of a motorcycle crash.

Police were told that a man was found on the road, ejected from his bike.

Passers-by commenced CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived. Despite efforts, the man died at the scene.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The man is yet to be formally identified.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone who may have been driving along Coramba Road around the time of the incident, and witnessed or captured dashcam footage of the motorbike, is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The latest death, just hours before the end of the year, brings the total for the Coffs Clarence to 21 lives lost in 2019 on our roads.