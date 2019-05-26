Major Crash Investigators are seeking information regarding a fatal crash near Southern Cross last night, Saturday 25 May 2019.

About 9:15pm a Toyota Hilux was being driven east on Great Eastern Highway. About 40km west of Southern Cross the driver of the Toyota Hilux attempted to overtake a road train. At the same time a Holden Commodore sedan was being driven west on Great Eastern Highway.

The Toyota Hilux and the Holden Commodore collided head-on.

The driver of the Holden Commodore, a 58-year-old man from Northam, died as a result of the crash.

The two occupants of the Toyota Hilux, the 25-year-old male driver and his 24-year-old male passenger, received minor injuries in the crash. They were taken to Royal Perth Hospital as a precaution.

Anyone with information regarding this crash, or who saw the Toyota Hilux or Holden Commodore being driven prior to the crash, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.