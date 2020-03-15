Fatal Crash Near Toodyay

Major Crash Officers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Coondle last night, 14 March 2020.

Just after 11pm a Nissan Navara was travelling north on the Bindi Bindi-Toodayay Road when the vehicle left the road and collided with a tree.

The two occupants of the vehicle, a 19 year old man and a 20 year old man died at the scene.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information regarding the crash, or that saw (or has dashcam vision) of the vehicle prior to the crash to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to make a report online at crimestopperswa.com.au