Fatal Crash On Kangaroo Island Adds To State's Growing Death Toll

Police and emergency crews responded to an incident on a Kangaroos Island road overnight, with reports of one fatality following a car rollover.

The serious crash occurred when a Mitsubishi Van rolled on the Playford Highway around 7:30 on Wednesday night.

The 79-year-old drive from Parndana died at the scene, adding to South Australia's devastating road toll this year.

The elderly man was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which crashed near Bark Hut Road at Kohinoor.

Police say the Playford Highway was closed at that location, requesting motorists to avoid the area.

It is the 24th death on South Australian roads this year, 13 less than this time last year.

