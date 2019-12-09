FATAL CRASH: One Dead, One in Hospital After Vehicle Hits Tree

One person is dead, another is in hospital after a crash near Macksville on Tuesday morning.

Police remain at the scene of the fatal single vehicle crash in the Nambucca Valley.

Just before 1:30am, emergency services were called to Rodeo Drive at Tewinga, north of Macksville, following reports a vehicle had left the road and hit a tree.

NSW Police say the driver died at the scene, while the passenger was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from Mid North Police District attended and established a crime scene.

Rodeo Drive, between Wirrimbi and Ivines Roads, remains closed at this time as inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue. Motorist are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.