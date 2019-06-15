FATAL CRASH: Teen Killed in Three Car Crash

A teenage girl has died following a three-car crash at Nymboida, north-west of Coffs Harbour.

Emergency services were called to Armidale Road about 8:30am on Saturday following reports of a crash.

It appears a Mazda wagon collided head-on with an Isuzu ute and a Mazda Ute towing a boat.

The 17 year old female driver of the Mazda wagon died at the scene.

The driver of the Isuzu ute, a 63 year old woman, was taken to Grafton Hospital for treatment for chest pain.

A crime scene was established and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated.