FATAL CRASH: Three Dead in Bellingen Single Vehicle Crash
Three people have died in a single-vehicle crash west of Coffs Harbour this morning.
Emergency services were called to Gleniffer Road near Sunset Ridge Drive, Bellingen, just before 2:30am, finding an eastbound small SUV had left the road and hit a tree.
All three people in the vehicle died at the scene.
Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District attended and established a crime scene; none of the deceased have been identified.
A report is being prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000