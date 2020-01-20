FATAL CRASH: Three Dead in Bellingen Single Vehicle Crash

Three people have died in a single-vehicle crash west of Coffs Harbour this morning.

Emergency services were called to Gleniffer Road near Sunset Ridge Drive, Bellingen, just before 2:30am, finding an eastbound small SUV had left the road and hit a tree.

All three people in the vehicle died at the scene.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District attended and established a crime scene; none of the deceased have been identified.

A report is being prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000