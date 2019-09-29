FATAL CRASH: Two Women Killed in Nambucca Heads

EARLIER:

Two women have died after they were hit by car on the mid north coast on Saturday night.

Just before midnight, police were called to Nambucca Heads shopping centre, where two women had been struck by a vehicle and were not responsive.

Despite attempts to resuscitate the pair, both died at the scene.

Police told Triple M, the victims were a 24 year old from Bellingen and a 20 year old from Macksville.

Police have established a crime scene and detectives from Mid North Coast Police District have commenced inquiries.

Officers are waiting to speak to two people, currently being treated in hospital, to assist them with their enquiries into the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.