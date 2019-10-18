FATAL CRASH: Weekend Starts; Another Dead in Coffs Clarence

One man is dead after a car and a motorcycle collided south-west of Coffs Harbour on Friday afternoon.

Triple M understand from Police, that the crash happened when the eastbound motorcyclist and a westbound car collided shortly on Waterfall Way about 13km west of Bellingen.

The rider, believed to be a man aged in his 50s, died at the scene; three people travelling in the car were taken to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus with minor injuries. The 31 year old female driver, from Armidale, has undergone mandatory blood and urine testing.

Waterfall Way was closed in both directions for 4 hours, re-opening at 8pm.

While the rider is yet to be formally identified, it’s believed he is from the Coffs Harbour area.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

This latest death is the 19th this year in the region, with 3 lives lost on Coffs Clarence roads since Sunday.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.