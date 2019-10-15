FATAL CRASH: Woman Killed in Bicycle Crash

A female cyclist has died following a crash near Coffs Harbour today.

About 8am on Tuesday, emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway, near the Sawtell Road off ramp at Boambee, following reports a cyclist and B-double truck collided.

The 65 year old female rider died at the scene. She has been identified as Linda Jolley.

The male truck driver was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and established a crime scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000