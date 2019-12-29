FATAL CRASH: Woman Killed in Highway Crash at Moonee Beach
Get the latest at triplem.com.au
A woman has been killed, and three others injured, after a single vehicle crash near Coffs Harbour.
About 3:45pm on Saturday, emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway in Moonee Beach, near Coffs Harbour, following reports of a crash.
Officers attached to Coffs Clarence Police District attended to find a vehicle had left the road and travelled down an embankment before hitting a tree.
The front passenger, a woman, died at the scene.
The driver and two children were freed from the vehicle and conveyed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
One lane is closed southbound on the Pacific Highway, with delays expected.
Anyone who was travelling south or north-bound on the Pacific Highway at the time of the incident and has dashcam footage is urged to contact the Coffs-Clarence Police District on (02) 6691 0799
More information to come.