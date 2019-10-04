FATAL CRASH: Woman Killed in Pacific Highway Crash

A tragic start to the long weekend with one woman dead and four people are in hospital following a crash south of Grafton on Friday night.

Emergency services responded just before 7pm, to reports that a Mazda sedan, driving northbound on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie, collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver, a 32 year old woman, died at the scene. She was the sole occupant.

Police say that a 47 year old man, who was driving the southbound vehicle, assisted with their inquiries before being conveyed to hospital for mandatory testing.

His three passengers were treated for minor injuries before also being taken to hospital.

Officers from the Coffs Clarence Police District established a crime scene and commenced inquiries.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.