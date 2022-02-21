Fatal Motorbike Crash On Pacific Highway Near Port Macquarie

A motorcyclist has died after a single-vehicle collision about 10km south of Port Macquarie over the weekend.

NSW Ambulance crews were called to the intersection of Pacific Highway and Ryans Road at Lake Innes around 4pm on Saturday.

Reports arrived of a motorbike rider colliding into a road work sign.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedic crews, before being taken to Port Macquarie base hospital.

Emergency services found the 51-year-old man at the scene, sustaining critical leg and arm injuries.

Tragically, he died in hospital a short time after the incident.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District established the road a crime scene, beginning a forensic crash investigation. Port Macquarie Police are calling for witnesses, including anyone with dashcam vision to come forward or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

