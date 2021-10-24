Fatal Shooting In Perth’s South-East Overnight

Investigations are underway after a man was shot dead by police in Gosnells early Monday morning.

Officers were called to an address on Fremantle Road about 1am amid reports of a disturbance.

Police have reported that while responding to the incident, one of the officers discharged their firearm, hitting the man.

The man in his 30's was declared deceased at the scene.

Two Police officers have also been taken to Hospital after receiving injuries.

The street has been cordoned off with police urging people to avoid the area.

An internal police investigation has been launched.

