Fatal Shooting In Sydney’s West Leaves Two Men Dead

A fatal shooting in Sydney’s south west on Wednesday morning has left two men dead.

The daylight shooting allegedly linked to a feud between two notorious gangland families, occurred shortly before 9am in Guildford.

Officers from Cumberland Police Area Command were first on the scene at Osgood Street near Woodville Road, where they discovered a vehicle with two men slumped inside the Ute.

The older man was initially treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he later died.

Meanwhile the younger of the two couldn’t be resuscitated and died at the scene.

Officers have established a crime scene which will be examined by forensic police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au .

