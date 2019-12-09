Fatal single-vehicle crash near Macksville

Police remain at the scene of a fatal single vehicle crash in the Nambucca Valley this morning.

Just before 1.30am, emergency services were called to Rodeo Drive, Tewinga, north of Macksville, following reports a vehicle had left the road and hit a tree.

The driver died at the scene.

The passenger was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from Mid North Police District attended and established a crime scene.

Rodeo Drive, between Wirrimbi and Ivines Roads, remains closed at this time as inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

