Fatal Sydney Shooting Linked To Execution Of Gangster ‘Brownie’ Ahmad

A man has been shot in Sydney’s southwest in what Police believe is linked to last month’s execution of Mahmoud ‘Brownie’ Ahmad.

Emergency services were called to Knox Street in Belmore on Saturday about 4am to reports a man had been shot multiple times to his torso.

“He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, died at the scene. The man, believed to be aged in his 20s, is yet to be formally identified,” NSW Police said in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a burnt-out car has also discovered in nearby Croydon Park with police investigating potential links.

Forensic officers have established a crime scene as detectives begin investigations.

It’s the second fatal shooting in Sydney’s south-west this week, and the third within the past three weeks.

