FATAL: Woman Dies After Being Hit By Train in Coffs Harbour

A 22 year old has died after being struck by a train on the Coffs Coast overnight.

Police were called to the railway line near Orlando Street about 11pm on Tuesday night, following reports that a woman had been hit by a train.

According to NSW Police, they said that “upon arrival, emergency services located a 22 year old woman suffering critical injuries”.

She was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus where she died a short time later.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

30 December 2020

