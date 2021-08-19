Fatal Wounding In The Wake Of Domestic Violence Incident In Rockhampton

A man has been fatally shot by Queensland police after wielding a knife at his girlfriend while "going ape".

A pre-inquest conference into the death of Daniel Patrick Lewis, 36, on August 31 at Norman Gardens was held in Brisbane Coroners Court on Thursday.

It was reported the girlfriend’s son called triple-0 shortly after 7pm saying that Mr Lewis had “gone ape” and had hit the boy’s mother.

According to Counsel Assisting the Coroner, Josephine Villanueva, the woman, and her children left the property and waited on a neighbour’s driveway for police to arrive.

Forewarned Mr Lewis may be armed, police entered the backyard to find the offender threatening them and yelling that he had a “shot gun loaded”.

It’s alleged the 36yo then walked out a side door towards the officers armed with three knives.

Ignoring orders to drop his weapons, and instead allegedly throwing a knife at police, Mr Lewis was fatally shot twice by an officer in the chest and abdomen.

The inquest due to be held in Gladstone in 2022 will examine the actions of officers, their training along with police policies and procedures.

