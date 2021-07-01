Fatalities On Melbourne Roads Are Reaching New Highs

Early on Thursday morning July 1, a motorcyclist was killed during a hit and run in Cranbourne North.

At around 1:40am, the motorcyclist collided with a Holden Commodore Sedan near the Lansell Drive intersection on Thompsons Road.

Hit and Run on Thompson Road:

It was believed that the Sedan driver was performing a u-turn when the motorcyclist slammed into the rear of the car.

The Sedan driver was reported to have extensive damage on the rear of the car and driver's side.

He quickly fled the scene, leaving the motorcyclist to die.

Victoria police have confirmed they have the registration plate number of the sedan and are confident in identifying the driver.

Police have also been getting quite frustrated with the recent number of fatalities on the roads.

On Wednesday June 30, at around 2:40pm, a young truck driver was involved in a crash with a white vehicle at Melbourne Airport.

The driver in the white car was found dead, whilst the woman in the passenger seat was rushed to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in critical condition.

What caused the accident is still being determined.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage on either of the accidents is being urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

