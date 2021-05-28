Fatality-Free Friday Marks A National Day Of Action To Reduce The Amount Of Road Trauma

Today is Fatality-Free Friday, which marks a national day of action and reminding everyone about the human cost of careless driving.

Queensland Police have implemented a new program, Operation Raze, to reduce the amount of road trauma.

During the initial phase of implementing the program last night, police distributed over 45 road infringements.

103 lives have already been lost on the Queensland roads this year and drink driving has contributed to 18% of them.

Queensland Road Updates:

Police spokeswomen said, “help us by doing your part in road safety, by making safe decisions”.

Catch the latest headlines and your daily dose of news on The Briefing, with Tom Tilley and Jan Dran, Annika Smethurst and Jamilla Rizvi. Available on Listnr