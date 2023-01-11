Father Of Alter Boy To Continue Court Case Despite George Pell’s Death

Pope Francis has released a statement overnight following the death of George Pell, praising the cardinal for his “determination and wisdom”.

Pell, who died yesterday aged 81 following heart complication from hip surgery, was remembered by the Pope as a “committed witness to the gospel and church”.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Pope Francis added, “I raise prayers of suffrage so that this faithful servant, who without wavering followed his Lord with perseverance even in his hour of trial, may be welcomed into the joy of heaven and receive the reward of eternal peace”.

The statement comes as the father of an alter boy allegedly sexually assaulted by Pell said he will go ahead with the case.

Shine Lawyers’ National Litigation Specialist Roger Singh said although Pell is no longer alive, the trial can still proceed.

“He’s continuing to suffer the fallout from the alleged abuse related to his son,” Singh said.

“It’s damaged his family, its damaged his health and wellbeing. It’s something that he has to suffer for the rest of his day.”

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.