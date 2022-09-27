Father Of Rebel Coaster Ride Victim Says “The Injuries Are Horrific”

Chilling new details have come to light after Sunday's horrific incident at the Royal Melbourne Show.

Shylah Rodden, from Craigieburn, remains in a coma after she supposedly stepped on to the Rebel Coaster ride track to retrieve her mobile phone.

The 26-year-old was reportedly hit by a cart travelling at speeds of up to 70km/h, throwing her 9m into the air before she dropped to the ground.

Ms Rodden’s father, Alan Rodden, told the Daily Mail: “The doctors have said they haven’t seen anything as bad as this for a long time.”

“The injuries are horrific. Horrific. She’s brain damaged. (She has injured her) arms, pelvis, legs, back, neck – there’s hardly a thing that’s not broken. I just can’t work out how the hell so much damage has been done."

- Alan Rodden

Ms Rodden had been working at a stall at the show when she and a colleague decided to go on a few rides while on their break before their shift ended.

The ride has been closed until further notice - while a WorkSafe investigation is underway.

Rebel Coaster Ride
Royal Melbourne Show
Woman Injured
Triple M
