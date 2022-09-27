Father Of Rebel Coaster Ride Victim Says “The Injuries Are Horrific”
In a critical condition
News Corp
Chilling new details have come to light after Sunday's horrific incident at the Royal Melbourne Show.
Shylah Rodden, from Craigieburn, remains in a coma after she supposedly stepped on to the Rebel Coaster ride track to retrieve her mobile phone.
Stay up-to-date on the latest news with the Melbourne Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:
The 26-year-old was reportedly hit by a cart travelling at speeds of up to 70km/h, throwing her 9m into the air before she dropped to the ground.
Ms Rodden’s father, Alan Rodden, told the Daily Mail: “The doctors have said they haven’t seen anything as bad as this for a long time.”
“The injuries are horrific. Horrific. She’s brain damaged. (She has injured her) arms, pelvis, legs, back, neck – there’s hardly a thing that’s not broken. I just can’t work out how the hell so much damage has been done."
- Alan Rodden
Ms Rodden had been working at a stall at the show when she and a colleague decided to go on a few rides while on their break before their shift ended.
The ride has been closed until further notice - while a WorkSafe investigation is underway.
The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.