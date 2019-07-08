Fatigue Linked To Hunter Mining Accident

An investigation's wrapped up into a serious accident at a Hunter Valley mine, which left a dump truck driver badly injured.

His truck ran up the back of another dump truck at the Bulga Open Cut mine in July last year, leaving him trapped in the wreckage..

The Resources Regulator found that "it's possible the driver suffered a micro-sleep or a medical episode that rendered the driver unresponsive."

The regulator's final report found there weren't any breaches of Work, Health and Safety laws, however it's highlighted the need to closely monitor and manage worker fatigue.

Read the full report HERE.