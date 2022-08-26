Fatman Scoop Rates Aussie Rock Songs

From classic Aussie rock to your favourite emerging acts! Fatman Scoop joins Matty O on Triple M Homegrown!

Fatman scoop on Triple M?!?!?!? Your eyes don't deceive you! The iconic MC is in the country at the moment promoting FRIDAYZ LIVE, and Matty O couldn't let the opportunity pass to get he big man into the studio to show him how we do it on Homegrown!

Bringing some classic Aussie rock anthems, and some of your favourite emerging acts to the table, scoop hears some rock songs for the FIRST TIME and give us a rating out of 1 to 5 scoops! Including AC/DC, Rose Tattoo, Daryl Braithwaite, Shannon Noll, Spacey Jane, Dune Rats, and the one and only John Farnham.

Scoop also shares some great advice for emerging acts on how to break through in the industry!

Take a listen to the full interview below:

