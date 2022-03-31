Fears A Helicopter Has Crashed At Mount Disappointment

Emergency services are searching for a helicopter feared to have crashed 50km north of Melbourne, on Thursday morning.

Victoria Police released a statement which said the “two helicopters were travelling north in convoy from Melbourne’s CBD over Mount Disappointment when one aircraft disappeared just after 9.30am.”

“At this stage the second helicopter is yet to be located.

“Emergency services are in the area searching.”

The State Emergency Services and Ambulance Victoria have joined the search, as the Australian Transport Safety Bureau "gather further information" after being notified of the incident.

The search is underway not far from Victoria's Puckapunyal military base, near Seymour.

However, an Australian Defence Force spokesperson said the missing helicopter was a defence aircraft.

More to come.

