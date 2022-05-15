Desperate Search Continues For Man Missing In Victoria's High Country Since Friday

There are grave concerns for an elderly man who has been missing in the Victorian High Country since Friday.

The 71-year-old Melbourne man, who answers to the name Christos, went for a walk by himself at 2.45pm on Friday afternoon and has not been seen since.

Police have been searching for the man since his wife sounded the alarm at 6pm when he had not returned from his walk. The pair were visiting the Dinner Plains area, near Mount Hotham for a week-long getaway.

He was wearing a long sleeve top, jumper, pants and white crocs when he went missing and there are fears he is not dressed for the cold nights and forecasted snow this week.

“He was just going out to have a look at the nature and certainly some emus we believe were in the nearby area,” Inspector Paul Hargreaves said on Sunday.

“He was just going out to have a look around, so very innocent and we have no reason to suspect otherwise…We are thinking maybe he’s come across some misadventure or something has happened to him.”

Christos is said to be active and in good shape for his age.

On Sunday, the mounted branch, search and rescue, airwing and local police members, as well as AV, Parks Victoria SES and volunteers scoured the area without success.



