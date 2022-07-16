Fears For Migaloo After Albino Whale Carcass Discovered On Victorian Beach

Concerns have been raised for Migaloo after the carcass of a white whale washed up on the shores of a Victorian beach.

According to marine life experts, the location of the albino whale’s body closely matches Migaloo’s migration pattern.

Wildlife scientists have been unable to locate Migaloo after he lost his tracking chip around two years ago.

The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning announced in a statement that a whale had washed up on shore and asked the public not to touch the remains.

According to experts, a pod of whales who had previously been seen swimming alongside Migaloo were recently seen near Port Macquarie.

Authorities are still yet to confirm whether the carcass does belong to Migaloo with examinations currently underway.

Migaloo was first seen in Australian waters in 1991 just off the coast of Byron Bay with his last sighting in June of 2020.

Migaloo is believed to be around 30 years of age.

