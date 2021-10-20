The search continues for a boat that went missing in the Bass Strait with three people on board.

On Monday, three people set out on a day trip and the vessel was last spotted at Boat Harbour heading towards Table Cape and hasn’t been seen since.

Fears for three people on board a missing boat as conditions worsen

Inspector Steve Jones from the Western District Search and Rescue Team says the group set out for the day and was expected to be back on Monday.

“I believe it to be a group of friends who just went down for a day trip because the weather was nice, in a family friends boat.”

A family member raised the alarm around 5.30 pm on Monday when the two men and women didn’t return from their day trip.

Search and rescue teams and the Australia Maritime Safety Authority have been searching the Bass Strait coast since they were reported missing.

On Wednesday, Police vessels and two helicopters were added to the search scouring a 1,400 square kilometre search zone between Devonport and Table Cape.

There are serious concerns for the trio as the search area is facing stronger wind conditions this week.

The EPIRB on board the boat has not been activated, and there has not been a signal from any of the passenger's phones.

Police want to speak to anyone who had contact with any of the passengers on Monday or knew where they were heading.

