Fears Grow As South Australia Detects Four New Covid Cases

There have been 4 new cases of Covid recorded in South Australia overnight, including two men aged in their 20s and 60s and two women aged in their 30s and 50s.

One is linked to the Norwood cluster, two are interstate travellers and one is from overseas, bringing the total number of cases to 971 in South Australia to date.

The state’s health authorities met again on Monday afternoon but no changes are being made to borders for now.

Six cases of Covid were recorded on Sunday, including two linked to the Norwood cluster.

Exposure sites were updated yesterday and include the Istanbul Lounge at Kensington Park, Qantas Flight QF741 from Sydney and Virgin Flight VA233 from Melbourne. Anyone at these sites at various times on Sunday and Friday is considered close contacts.

A full list of the exposure sites can be found here.

