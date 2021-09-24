Fears Grow In Tweed Heads Over Impending Visits From Vaxxed Sydneysiders

Fears are growing among Tweed and Northern River residents that they might be vulnerable to Covid-19 infections as “70% vaxxed” Sydneysiders break out of lockdown.

Five Northern NSW MP’s from Liberals, Nationals, Labor and Greens have agreed if Sydney visitors swamp the area, its only a matter of time until they bring Covid-19 with them and spread it in the community and put the health care system under strain.

For the first time ever, they have jointly written to the NSW Premier and Deputy Leader asking for the NSW government to restrict non-essential travel to the North Coast until their community is also 70% fully vaccinated.

